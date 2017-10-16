Columbus police arrest 46 after targeting areas known for violent crimes

Columbus police arrested 46 people over the weekend during a crime suppression detail meant to target areas known for violent crimes and individuals with outstanding warrants.
The suspects face a total of 143 charges including drug possession, traffic violations and thefts. Eleven guns, three vehicles and more than $6,350 in cash was seized, authorities said.
Members of the Special Operation, Burglary/Theft and Fugitive units conducted the detail between early Friday and late Saturday. They targeted multiple areas known for violent crime, including Victory Drive, Clover Lane and Floyd Road.
“The Columbus Police Department will continue to conduct these types of details in an effort to keep our streets safe and reduce crime in our jurisdiction,” Columbus police Lt. Herman Miles said in a news release.
The crime suppression detail was conducting after a separate multi-jurisdictional task force detail on Sept. 5 where 14 people were arrested and four handguns were taken off the streets.
Suspects
- Jermaine Johnson, 24
- Nathaniel Laster IV, 24
- Marvyn Cohen, 28
- Eric Newman, 38
- Jamie Miller, 33
- Candilyn Hardwick, 20
- Ryan Varner, 28
- Nicholas Whitlock, 30
- Reginald Cowell
- Antonio Sharp, 26
- Timothy Washington, 29
- Destaney Pollard, 23
- Dasha Pollard, 42,
- Reginald Varner, 29,
- Melvin Davis, 57
- Daniel Miller, 24
- Darius Taylor, 21
- Tomora Rekhi, 37
- Brandon Scott, 24
- Cordaro Robinson, 28
- Mario Thomas, 33
- Andra Beacham, 35
- Marcus Parker, 23
- Tyson Ricks, 18
- Christopher Dalton, 19
- Thomas Edward Tante, 40
- Anthony Smith, 25
- Barry Taylor, 23
- Carlos Ledbetter, 32
- Andra Beacham, 35
- Carl Lewis Rayborn, 30
- Jeremy Streeter, 24
- Miranda Morris, 26
- Lorenza Jones, 33
- Bobby Love, 27
- Keith Kennedy, 20
- Antonio Bennefield, 22
- Samuel Harold, 36
- Troy Gray, 56
- Terrell Harper
- Melvin Powell
- Arthur Lindsey
- Cameron Workman, 19
- Dontavious Matthew, 27
- Jesus Jimenez, 31
- Felicia Grant
Arrests
Misdemeanors: 99
Felonies: 35
City ordinances: 9
