Columbus police arrest 46 after targeting areas known for violent crimes

More Videos 2:57 Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department Pause 1:25 Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Columbus police officers during high-speed chase 3:31 Sheriff says deputy took more than 1,000 pills from Drug Take-Back program without approval 2:41 Prosecutors say gang member had $40,000 in drug money when he was killed 2:06 Four-legged refugees from Hurricane Irma still need your help 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 1:14 'You shut up, you silly woman': Police escort anti-racism director out of meeting 2:03 Mother to school board: “My baby was the victim; this lady was not the victim.” 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police today are more judicious in continuing high-speed pursuits For routine traffic violations, police don’t pursue fleeing suspects, said Maj. J.D. Hawk, who heads the patrol division. Often such chases are unnecessary anyway, because the officer trying to make the stop already has the driver’s tag number and can track him down later. Also, the violation simply doesn’t warrant the risk. “To get into a full-blown pursuit over something like that, it’s not worth it,” Hawk said. But when police have identified a suspect wanted on a felony, they will pursue, depending on other circumstances, he said: “If we want somebody, say, for murder, for armed robbery, or they just committed a burglary, things like that fall within the permissible area for a pursuit.” For routine traffic violations, police don’t pursue fleeing suspects, said Maj. J.D. Hawk, who heads the patrol division. Often such chases are unnecessary anyway, because the officer trying to make the stop already has the driver’s tag number and can track him down later. Also, the violation simply doesn’t warrant the risk. “To get into a full-blown pursuit over something like that, it’s not worth it,” Hawk said. But when police have identified a suspect wanted on a felony, they will pursue, depending on other circumstances, he said: “If we want somebody, say, for murder, for armed robbery, or they just committed a burglary, things like that fall within the permissible area for a pursuit.” Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

For routine traffic violations, police don’t pursue fleeing suspects, said Maj. J.D. Hawk, who heads the patrol division. Often such chases are unnecessary anyway, because the officer trying to make the stop already has the driver’s tag number and can track him down later. Also, the violation simply doesn’t warrant the risk. “To get into a full-blown pursuit over something like that, it’s not worth it,” Hawk said. But when police have identified a suspect wanted on a felony, they will pursue, depending on other circumstances, he said: “If we want somebody, say, for murder, for armed robbery, or they just committed a burglary, things like that fall within the permissible area for a pursuit.” Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com