Two arrested after Columbus police find $1 million worth of cocaine, $24,000 cash

More Videos

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Pause
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

2016's Worst Red-Light Runners 1:36

2016's Worst Red-Light Runners

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 0:20

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors 1:25

Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors

The Bo Bartlett Center a place for students to develop their creativity 2:07

The Bo Bartlett Center a place for students to develop their creativity

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 2:20

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

Black Panther 2:20

Black Panther

  • Two men arrested after Columbus police find $1 million worth of cocaine

    A monthlong investigation by the Columbus Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Special Operations Unit has led to the seizure of $1 million worth of cocaine, $24,000 in cash, two vehicles and assorted guns, Police Chief Ricky Boren said Tuesday. Two men are charged in connection with the ongoing investigation, the chief said. They were identified as Kenneth James, 49, of Phenix City and Marcus Terrell Marshall, 33, of Columbus.

A monthlong investigation by the Columbus Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Special Operations Unit has led to the seizure of $1 million worth of cocaine, $24,000 in cash, two vehicles and assorted guns, Police Chief Ricky Boren said Tuesday. Two men are charged in connection with the ongoing investigation, the chief said. They were identified as Kenneth James, 49, of Phenix City and Marcus Terrell Marshall, 33, of Columbus. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
A monthlong investigation by the Columbus Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Special Operations Unit has led to the seizure of $1 million worth of cocaine, $24,000 in cash, two vehicles and assorted guns, Police Chief Ricky Boren said Tuesday. Two men are charged in connection with the ongoing investigation, the chief said. They were identified as Kenneth James, 49, of Phenix City and Marcus Terrell Marshall, 33, of Columbus. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

Two arrested after Columbus police find $1 million worth of cocaine, $24,000 cash

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

October 17, 2017 03:49 PM

A month-long probe by the Columbus Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Special Operations Unit has led to the seizure of $1 million worth of cocaine , $24,000 in cash, two vehicles and assorted guns, Police Chief Ricky Boren said Tuesday.

Two men are charged in connection with the ongoing investigation, the chief said. They were identified as Kenneth James, 49, of Phenix City and Marcus Terrell Marshall, 33, of Columbus. James is charged with trafficking in cocaine while Marshall also is charged with trafficking, fleeing to elude police, obstruction of a police officer and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. They are held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

The chief said the investigation started Sept. 20 with a joint effort with the Drug Enforcement Administration , the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to buy 10 kilograms of cocaine. On Monday, the Special Operations Unit along with the GBI and other law enforcement arrested two suspects on the charges.

During the investigation, police seized the 24.5 pounds of powdered cocaine valued at up to $1 million. It is one of the biggest drug busts at the department. Police also seized a 2001 Mercedes Benz S-5Z, a 2011 BMW X-5 and 24,000 in cash. The four guns included a semi-automatic assault-type rifle, 12-gauge shotgun and two pistols. The cash and guns were found in a house but no location was disclosed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This is an ongoing investigation,” the chief said. “It is not complete. What you are seeing now is a small part of what we hope to accomplish at a later time.”

Boren said the cocaine, found in a vehicle, was headed for the streets of Columbus and across the Chattahoochee River to Phenix City. The drug was seized at an undisclosed location on the street.

James and Marshall have previous federal convictions for trafficking in cocaine, police said.

The chief recognized the efforts of Capt. Charles Kennedy, Sgt. Andy Farmer and Cpl. Will Bassett of the Special Operations Unit along with GBI Special Agent Joe Chesnut of the West Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, Columbus offices of the DEA and FBI.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Pause
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

2016's Worst Red-Light Runners 1:36

2016's Worst Red-Light Runners

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 0:20

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors 1:25

Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors

The Bo Bartlett Center a place for students to develop their creativity 2:07

The Bo Bartlett Center a place for students to develop their creativity

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 2:20

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

Black Panther 2:20

Black Panther

  • Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

    A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements.

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

View More Video