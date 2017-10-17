Two arrested after Columbus police find $1 million worth of cocaine, $24,000 cash

More Videos 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin Pause 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:36 2016's Worst Red-Light Runners 0:20 See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 1:25 Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors 2:07 The Bo Bartlett Center a place for students to develop their creativity 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 2:20 Black Panther Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A monthlong investigation by the Columbus Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Special Operations Unit has led to the seizure of $1 million worth of cocaine, $24,000 in cash, two vehicles and assorted guns, Police Chief Ricky Boren said Tuesday. Two men are charged in connection with the ongoing investigation, the chief said. They were identified as Kenneth James, 49, of Phenix City and Marcus Terrell Marshall, 33, of Columbus. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer