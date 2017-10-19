Crime

Man wanted in Union Street shooting that left juvenile wounded

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 19, 2017 3:00 PM

LaGrange police have identified a suspect in the Saturday night shooting on Union Street where a juvenile was wounded.

Roy Turner Jr. is wanted on three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

LaGrange police were called to the 200 block of Union Street after shots were fired around 9:19 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said someone shot into a vehicle occupied by a 19-year-old and two juveniles. One of the bullets struck a juvenile. He was transported to the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouarged to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

