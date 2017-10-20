Police investigate burglary at Buena Vista Road laundromat

More Videos 1:29 Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine Pause 2:57 Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department 2:24 Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women' 1:51 Mother asks for prayer after son pleads not guilty to trafficking $1.2 million in cocaine 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 4:31 Accused-killer preacher's frantic 911 call: 'She shot herself in the head!' 1:12 Hearing continued for one of two men charged with trafficking in cocaine 1:59 Surveillance videos show murder victim and suspect together the day of the shooting 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy