Police investigate burglary at Buena Vista Road laundromat

A burglary occurred early Friday at the Speed Queen Laundromat on Buena Vista Road, according to a Columbus police report.
Officials have yet to say whether anything was stolen during the incident.
Columbus police were called to the Speed Queen Laundromat at 3360 Buena Vista Road Suite 22 after its security alarm sounded around 3:13 a.m. Friday. The report indicates that one or more people forced their way into the business, but no other details were provided.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
