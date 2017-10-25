Man was killed in self-defense during party on Fort Benning Road, police say

More Videos

Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial 5:42

Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial

Pause
Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

Watch: Fight breaks out on scene of deadly shooting near Fourth Avenue 1:00

Watch: Fight breaks out on scene of deadly shooting near Fourth Avenue

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:14

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

Columbus woman in shock after nephew killed on front porch 3:24

Columbus woman in shock after nephew killed on front porch

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children 4:05

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice 1:38

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice

Authorities surround homes on 32nd Street to search for suspect in shooting 0:13

Authorities surround homes on 32nd Street to search for suspect in shooting

'We all got our faults, but he still had a big heart,' family friend says of homicide victim 1:50

'We all got our faults, but he still had a big heart,' family friend says of homicide victim

Columbus man shot after aiming shotgun at agents during drug search, police say 0:54

Columbus man shot after aiming shotgun at agents during drug search, police say

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Man was killed in self-defense during party on Fort Benning Road, police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 25, 2017 12:50 PM

The man who was shot Oct. 1 during a party outside of a Fort Benning Road apartment was killed in self-defense, according to Columbus Police.

Robert Bennefield Lewis, 29, was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center two days after the shooting, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

Authorities were called to the 2300 block of Fort Benning Road around 3:33 a.m. Oct. 1 to investigate a shooting where three people were wounded.

Lt. Ralph Dowe told the Ledger-Enqurier Wednesday morning that further investigation indicated that Lewis was the aggressor. Witnesses said he confronted a person during a party outside of the apartment complex.

Authorities said Lewis accused a man of shooting him about one year ago, but that incident wasn’t reported to police. Officials said they have not collected any evidence to support that claim.

“He produced a gun first and fired a shot,” Dowe said. “The other guy defended himself.”

The man who Lewis accused of shooting him about a year ago returned gunfire, wounding Lewis. Another man was shot in the leg as the two continued to fire their weapons.

Police said Lewis, who was wanted on arrest warrants at the time, wounded both men during the shooting.

Authorities said no charges will be filed against the man who they said killed Lewis in self-defense. He purchased his gun legally and has no criminal history, Dowe added.

The case has been closed.

“We consulted with the District Attorney’s Office and everybody was in agreement with that,” Dowe said.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial 5:42

Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial

Pause
Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

Watch: Fight breaks out on scene of deadly shooting near Fourth Avenue 1:00

Watch: Fight breaks out on scene of deadly shooting near Fourth Avenue

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:14

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

Columbus woman in shock after nephew killed on front porch 3:24

Columbus woman in shock after nephew killed on front porch

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children 4:05

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice 1:38

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice

Authorities surround homes on 32nd Street to search for suspect in shooting 0:13

Authorities surround homes on 32nd Street to search for suspect in shooting

'We all got our faults, but he still had a big heart,' family friend says of homicide victim 1:50

'We all got our faults, but he still had a big heart,' family friend says of homicide victim

Columbus man shot after aiming shotgun at agents during drug search, police say 0:54

Columbus man shot after aiming shotgun at agents during drug search, police say

  • Closing arguments continue in Double Churches Park murder trial

    Closing arguments will continue this afternoon in the case of three men accused in the June 2016 fatal shooting of a man at Columbus' Double Churches Road Park.

Closing arguments continue in Double Churches Park murder trial

View More Video