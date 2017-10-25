Man was killed in self-defense during party on Fort Benning Road, police say

More Videos 5:42 Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial Pause 2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 1:00 Watch: Fight breaks out on scene of deadly shooting near Fourth Avenue 2:14 Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 3:24 Columbus woman in shock after nephew killed on front porch 4:05 Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children 1:38 'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice 0:13 Authorities surround homes on 32nd Street to search for suspect in shooting 1:50 'We all got our faults, but he still had a big heart,' family friend says of homicide victim 0:54 Columbus man shot after aiming shotgun at agents during drug search, police say Video Link copy Embed Code copy

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

