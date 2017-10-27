Armed man chained himself to bed before raping woman, Columbus police say

An armed man chained himself to a bed before allegedly raping a woman March 11 in her Columbus residence, according to testimony Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Rockney John Rhodes, 39, of Texas pleaded not guilty to rape. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Detective Mark Scruggs said a woman told police in early April that Rhodes, who she was dating at the time, raped her on March 11 in her residence. The exact location was not given in court.
The woman said she was at her home with some friends when Rhodes began to send her messages on Facebook saying he had a surprise for her. He arrived at her home later that afternoon around 12:30 p.m.
She said she spoke with him shortly before leaving. When she returned around 3:10 p.m., Rhodes had allegedly chained himself to the bed.
The victim said Rhodes asked him to unlock the chains, but she refused. He used the key in his hand to free himself, according to police.
“Mr. Rhodes threw her onto the bed and got on top of her, trying to remove her clothes,” Scruggs testified. “Mr. Rhodes then began to have sexual intercourse with her. She began to tell him ‘no’ and tried to get away from him but was unable to.”
Police said Rhodes, who is a sergeant in the army, had a gun holstered on his waist at the time.
Scruggs said the defendant admitted to having “sexual intercourse” with the victim, but denied that it was not consensual. Warrants were later issued for Rhodes.
He was taken into custody in Texas and transported to the Bell County Jail. He was extradited to Columbus on Saturday and booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
