Inmate death at Georgia prison being investigated

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

October 30, 2017 6:21 PM

The death on Sunday of an inmate at Wilcox State Prison is being investigated.

According to a report on the website of the Georgia Department of Corrections, authorities believe the death at the Abbeville, Ga., facilty was a suicide.

The report says a correctional officer found James Wheeler unresponsive in his cell at 5:25 a.m.

Prison medical staff provided life saving measures to revive him. He was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m. by the Wilcox County coroner.

The Georgia Department of Corrections is conducting the investigation.

Wheeler was sentenced in 2001, in Hall County, for armed robbery and theft by receiving stolen property.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

