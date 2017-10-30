Inmate death at Georgia prison being investigated

The death on Sunday of an inmate at Wilcox State Prison is being investigated.
According to a report on the website of the Georgia Department of Corrections, authorities believe the death at the Abbeville, Ga., facilty was a suicide.
The report says a correctional officer found James Wheeler unresponsive in his cell at 5:25 a.m.
Prison medical staff provided life saving measures to revive him. He was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m. by the Wilcox County coroner.
The Georgia Department of Corrections is conducting the investigation.
Wheeler was sentenced in 2001, in Hall County, for armed robbery and theft by receiving stolen property.
