Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Are you sure you didn't just run that red light?

Closing arguments continue in Double Churches Park murder trial

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Check out this "drones-eye view" of a local sports complex

Caretakers still searching for escaped Phenix City hog

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

Deputy Chief Appraiser John Williams talks about the need for more workers in Tax Assessor's Office

  Georgia insurance commissioner offers details about $500,000 auto insurance fraud ring in Columbus

    Twenty-six people have been linked to an auto insurance fraud ring centered in Columbus that attempted to collect more than $500,000 in payouts through false claims, Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens announced Wednesday.

Crime

Suspect arrested in $500,000 Columbus insurance fraud scheme

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

October 31, 2017 7:04 PM

One of 26 suspects in a $500,000 fraud scheme has been arrested.

Deidra S. Holmes, 35 of Cuthbert, Ga., was arrested and faces insurance fraud, theft by deception, identity fraud and racketeering charges.

She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on Tuesday.

Holmes is one of 26 suspects in the case centered in Columbus. Twenty-one of the suspects were arrested in June. The entire group faces 326 charges.

deidra holmes2

“This fraud ring staged phony accidents and filed fraudulent claims collecting thousands of dollars,” Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said in June. “I said my office was going to be tough on insurance fraud, and hopefully these arrests will send a strong message that I am serious about cracking down on insurance fraud.”

The following agencies assisted in the 16-month investigation: the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, the Lumpkin Police Department, the Richaland Police Department and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The Muscogee County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the cases.

A dozen insurance companies were victims.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Are you sure you didn't just run that red light?

Closing arguments continue in Double Churches Park murder trial

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Check out this "drones-eye view" of a local sports complex

Caretakers still searching for escaped Phenix City hog

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

Deputy Chief Appraiser John Williams talks about the need for more workers in Tax Assessor's Office

