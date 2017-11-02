More than a dozen officers from the Tactical Unit and SWAT Unit were on Andrea Drive Thursday after police attempted to arrest a man on outstanding warrants. The man later surrendered without incident.
Man arrested after brief standoff with Tactical, SWAT unit on Andrea Drive

By Ben Wright

November 02, 2017 9:02 PM

A man wanted on a series of outstanding warrants was taken into custody late Thursday after a brief standoff on Andrea Drive.

The encounter ended about 7:20 p.m. when the unidentified man left the house in the 700 block of Andrea Drive and surrendered without incident to police. His name wasn’t released, but police surrounded the house after an officer found a suspected stolen vehicle in front of the house.

More than a dozen officers from the Patrol Services, the Tactical Unit and the SWAT Unit were on the scene before the man left the house.

While the man was inside, police used a loudspeaker to talk to the him, urging him to come out with his hands up.

Police blocked a section of the street with yellow tape to keep residents and onlookers from entering the area.

Officers remained on the scene after the man was in custody. The entrance to the street from Buena Vista Road remained blocked at 8:15 p.m. Police weren’t able to state when the rest of the street may be reopened.

