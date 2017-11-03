Aubrey Crittenden
Aubrey Crittenden
Aubrey Crittenden

Crime

Columbus police want to question man in drive-by shooting of 19-year-old woman

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

November 03, 2017 4:42 PM

Two months after Takelia Johnson was gunned down in a drive-by shooting, homicide investigators are searching for Aubrey Crittenden to question the man already sought on multiple charges.

Crittenden, 32, is wanted on one count each of reckless conduct, criminal trespass, simple battery and felony probation violation.

Johnson, 19, was shot in the 900 block of Ewart Avenue about 10 p.m. Sept. 3 as she and two other people stood in front of a small city park. Police said two to three men in vehicle opened fire as the vehicle drove down the street.

1103_COLO_FLOWERS
Aubrey Crittenden

Johnson was taken to a porch nearby where she was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the chest at 10:58 p.m.

Police said the vehicle was last seen traveling south on Ewart Avenue which runs off Buena Vista Road.

Crittenden is know to hang out in the Ewart and Coolidge Avenue area of Columbus, police said. Anyonw with information should call 911 or the shooting of Johnson to call Police Sgt. M. Dahnke at 706-225-4296 or mdahnke@columbusga.org.

Crittenden is described as black . He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has as black patch over his right eye.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

    Jace Jenkins, accused of a homicide on Halloween, and Wesley Holt, who allegedly shot Central High School student Jayvon Sherman earlier this month, make their first appearance before Bibb Magistrate Judge Edgeley Myers.

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:00

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court
Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning
Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say 1:02

Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say

View More Video