Columbus police want to question man in drive-by shooting of 19-year-old woman

Two months after Takelia Johnson was gunned down in a drive-by shooting, homicide investigators are searching for Aubrey Crittenden to question the man already sought on multiple charges.
Crittenden, 32, is wanted on one count each of reckless conduct, criminal trespass, simple battery and felony probation violation.
Johnson, 19, was shot in the 900 block of Ewart Avenue about 10 p.m. Sept. 3 as she and two other people stood in front of a small city park. Police said two to three men in vehicle opened fire as the vehicle drove down the street.
Johnson was taken to a porch nearby where she was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the chest at 10:58 p.m.
Police said the vehicle was last seen traveling south on Ewart Avenue which runs off Buena Vista Road.
Crittenden is know to hang out in the Ewart and Coolidge Avenue area of Columbus, police said. Anyonw with information should call 911 or the shooting of Johnson to call Police Sgt. M. Dahnke at 706-225-4296 or mdahnke@columbusga.org.
Crittenden is described as black . He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has as black patch over his right eye.
