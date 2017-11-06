Second man wanted in deadly September shooting on Ewart Avenue

Authorities announced Monday morning that they are looking for a second person wanted for questioning in the deadly September shooting on Ewart Avenue.
Kuamane “Lil Q” Ford, 19, is wanted on armed robbery, aggravated assault and robbery charges. Officials have yet to clarify whether those charges are related to the Sept. 3 drive-by shooting that left 19-year-old Takelia Johnson dead.
Ford was described as a black man who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has “Teardrop” tattooed on his right cheek, “Syncera Netra” tattooed on his right shoulder and“Hot Boy” and flames on his left wrist.
“Ford should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said in the news release.
Officials issued an alert for Ford days after they announced that 32-year-old Aubrey Crittenden is wanted for questioning in the same death.
Johnson was killed in a drive-by shooting around 10 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Ewart Avenue. She was standing in front of a small city park with two people when two or three men opened fire from a moving vehicle, officials said.
Anyone with any information on the Ewart Avenue shooting is encouraged to call Sgt. Michael Dahnke at 706-225-4296 or mdahnke@columbusga.org.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments