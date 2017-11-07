More Videos

Crime

Columbus police investigate break-in at Christian book store

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 07, 2017 02:38 PM

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects tied to the burglary that occurred earlier this week at the Thompson Christian Book Store at 915 Farr Road.

The business was broken into between 5 p.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities were called to the Thompson Christian Book Store around 11:20 a.m. Monday to investigate the break-in. No other details about the incident were immediately released.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

