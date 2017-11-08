Phenix City police investigating fatal shooting on South Railroad Street

Phenix City police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street.

Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Phenix City police responded to a call of a person being shot in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street, according to a news release from the Phenix City Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 27-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to the release.

The Criminal Investigations Division was notified of the incident and responded to the scene, according to the release.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. The body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for autopsy.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.