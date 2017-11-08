More Videos

Phenix City police investigate a deadly shooting in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street. A 27-year-old female was found dead around 1 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Phenix City police investigate a deadly shooting in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street. A 27-year-old female was found dead around 1 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

Phenix City police investigating fatal shooting on South Railroad Street

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

November 08, 2017 09:20 AM

Phenix City police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street.

Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Phenix City police responded to a call of a person being shot in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street, according to a news release from the Phenix City Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 27-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to the release.

The Criminal Investigations Division was notified of the incident and responded to the scene, according to the release.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. The body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for autopsy.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

