Crime

Columbus man charged after allegedly exposing himself, humping pole at Wal-Mart

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 08, 2017 11:15 AM

A 35-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly exposed himself outside of the Wal-Mart on Manchester Expressway, authorities said.

Darnelle Thomas was taken into custody at the scene at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and charged with one count of public indecency. He was booked in the Muscogee County Jail.

Darnelle Thomas (2)
Darnelle Thomas

Columbus police said several people saw Thomas in the Wal-Mart parking lot at 1042 Manchester Expressway with his hands in his pants. He allegedly exposed himself and humped a pole near the front entrance of the store.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

