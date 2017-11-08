Columbus man charged after allegedly exposing himself, humping pole at Wal-Mart

A 35-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly exposed himself outside of the Wal-Mart on Manchester Expressway, authorities said.
Darnelle Thomas was taken into custody at the scene at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and charged with one count of public indecency. He was booked in the Muscogee County Jail.
Columbus police said several people saw Thomas in the Wal-Mart parking lot at 1042 Manchester Expressway with his hands in his pants. He allegedly exposed himself and humped a pole near the front entrance of the store.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
