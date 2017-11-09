Lee County sheriff’s deputy involved in wreck on Interstate 85

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:52 Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway Pause 0:08 Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat 3:10 Officials strive to regain community's trust after Phenix City officer charged with raping woman in custody 0:49 Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial 0:42 One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 1:26 'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:58 Three plead not guilty in deadly shooting of Kendrick High senior Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy