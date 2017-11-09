More Videos

Crime

Lee County sheriff’s deputy involved in wreck on Interstate 85

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 09, 2017 11:54 AM

A Lee County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a two-vehicle wreck early Thursday on Interstate 85, authorities said in a news release.

The driver and deputy were transported to East Alabama Medical Center. The deputy was treated and released, but the driver’s current condition is unclear.

Authorities were called to Interstate 85 around 1:57 a.m. Thursday to investigate a collision at the Andrews Road interchange near mile marker 66 in Opelika.

The incident happened in the southbound lane, which led officials to temporarily shutdown the roadway. No details about the wreck have been released.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

