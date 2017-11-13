21 arrested in Columbus area sting targeting child predators

Twenty-one people were arrested in a multi-jurisdictional operation focused on capturing sexual predators in the Chattahoochee Valley area who target children online, authorities said.
The suspects, whose ages range from 22 to 55, allegedly traveled to various areas with the intention of meeting children for sex. Their charges include sexual exploitation of children and trafficking person for labor or sexual servitude.
Launched on Nov. 9, “Operation Hidden Guardian” involved investigators having more than 600 exchanges with various people on various online platforms, including social media and chat rooms. Some of the suspects allegedly introduced obscene content, exposed themselves and requested child pornography.
The agencies that were involved in the investigation were the Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office for the the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit and the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Suspects
- Austin Pierce, 26, of Columbus
- Reginald Crowell, 36, of Pittsview, Ala.
- Jonathan Jenkins, 23, of Columbus
- Ke Song, 24, of Auburn
- Kenneth Jordan, 29, of Columbus
- Edwin Nieves, 55, of Columbus
- Ji Won Kim, 26, of Atlanta
- Christopher McGowan, 32, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.
- Collis Eaton, 48, of Midway, Ala.
- Derrick Smalls, 38, of Phenix City
- Michael Everett, 22, of Columbus
- Jimmy Cobb, 35, of Columbus
- Derrick Weldon, 30, of Columbus
- Harold Bates, 35, of Selma, Ala.
- Jarrold Long, 27, of Columbus
- William Pruitt, 48, Franklin, NC
- Eric Menefee, 50, of Opelika
- Gary Whitefield, 28, of Columbus
- Brian Corcoran, 42, of Columbus
- Robert Moore, 31, of Ledonia, Ala.
- Uthemes Taylor, 30, of Columbus
