A suspect has been charged and arrested in connection with two fires and one fire attempt in Columbus. The first was a car fire at the Bradley Park Publix, the second was a fire at an apartment in Chase Homes and the third was an attempt at a home in the 1300 black of 16th Avenue. In this video, the car is seen engulfed in flames and spewing black smoke. Sam Garner Video provided by Melinda Baron
A suspect has been charged and arrested in connection with two fires and one fire attempt in Columbus. The first was a car fire at the Bradley Park Publix, the second was a fire at an apartment in Chase Homes and the third was an attempt at a home in the 1300 black of 16th Avenue. In this video, the car is seen engulfed in flames and spewing black smoke. Sam Garner Video provided by Melinda Baron

Crime

One charged in car fire at Columbus Publix

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 16, 2017 11:30 AM

An individual was arrested in connection with Wednesday evening’s car fire at the Publix at Bradley Park Square, Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores said.

Officials have yet to give the suspect’s name or charges, but Shores said that individual was also involved in an apartment fire at Chase Homes and an arson attempt at a 16th Street home. No injuries were reported.

Shores said the first blaze occurred around 6:39 p.m. Wednesday at the Publix at 1639 Bradley Park Drive. A car was set on fire in the parking lot and burned for at least four minutes, according to a witness’s Facebook Live video.

The second fire occurred around 1:42 a.m. Thursday at Chase Homes on Second Avenue. One unit was set ablaze. An arson attempted occurred nearly two hours later at a home in the 1300 block of 16th Avenue, officials said.

The Columbus Police Department is assisting the fire department with the investigation. No further details are available at this time, Shores said Thursday morning.

Check back with the Ledger-Enquirer for more information on this developing story.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

