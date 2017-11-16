One charged in car fire at Columbus Publix

More Videos 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting Pause 5:05 Attorney: Suspect in hit-and-run fled with 4-year-old son in his arms to protect him 3:15 'He could have stopped ... if he had not been drunk,' says family of man killed on Floyd Road 1:34 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 0:24 Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 2:07 Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot A suspect has been charged and arrested in connection with two fires and one fire attempt in Columbus. The first was a car fire at the Bradley Park Publix, the second was a fire at an apartment in Chase Homes and the third was an attempt at a home in the 1300 black of 16th Avenue. In this video, the car is seen engulfed in flames and spewing black smoke. A suspect has been charged and arrested in connection with two fires and one fire attempt in Columbus. The first was a car fire at the Bradley Park Publix, the second was a fire at an apartment in Chase Homes and the third was an attempt at a home in the 1300 black of 16th Avenue. In this video, the car is seen engulfed in flames and spewing black smoke. Sam Garner Video provided by Melinda Baron

