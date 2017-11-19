Teen shot Friday in Columbus dies Sunday morning

A Columbus teen who was shot early Friday morning has died.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 18-year-old Javion Shorter, a black male, was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus at 4 a.m. Sunday.
Shorter had been taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. He had surgery there.
The wounded Shorter was found Friday by police at the Ballard Way Apartments on Hunter Road.
No further details have been released.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
