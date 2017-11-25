Suspect arrested after $10,000 worth of firearms stolen from local gun store

Police have arrested a suspect in relation to a smash-and-grab burglary at a local gun shop and shooting range. Devante Patterson, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of smash and grab burglary and another count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
A tripped alarm early Friday morning called Columbus police to Shooters of Columbus, a local gun store and shooting range at 4527 Milgen Road. Police arrived to find the building forcibly entered and merchandise missing, according to a report.
The break-in caused $1,200 in damages to the property and the suspect was captured on video removing nine firearms, including rifles and pistols, from the business, according to an arrest report. The value of the stolen firearms was $9,919, according to the report.
Police said Patterson attempted to break into the business before in early November, but ran away after he was caught trying to enter the building.
Police arrested Patterson at a pawn shop on Victory Drive, where they found the firearms still in his possession, as well as hand tools and gloves used to break into the business, police said.
He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on November 29.
