Adrian Harris
Adrian Harris
Adrian Harris

Crime

Arrest made in drive-by shooting on Ewart Avenue

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

December 01, 2017 06:16 PM

Columbus police arrested a man in Alabama in connection with the Sept. 3 drive-by shooting of Takelia Johnson on Ewart Avenue, police said Friday.

Adrian Harris, 30, was taken into custody without incident. He was returned to Georgia and held in the Muscogee County Jail on one count each of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

His initial Recorder’s Court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Saturday and a court hearing is at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Johnson was fatally shot in a drive-by around 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Ewart Avenue. She was standing in front of a small city park with two people when two or three men opened fire from a moving vehicle, officials said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Harris is the second suspect named in the shooting. Kuamane “Lil Q” Ford, 19, died Nov. 7 of a gunshot wound at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and 44th Street. The day before he was shot, police announced that he was wanted for questioning in the Johnson shooting. He was facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and robbery.

Aubrey Crittenden , a man also wanted for questions by police in the shooting, was taken into custody after he was found with a gunshot wound to the leg on Nov. 6 at Fire Station No. 6. Crittenden, 32, was treated at Midtown Medical Center and later held in the jail on a theft by conversion charge.

The Columbus Police Department recognized efforts of area law enforcement in the arrest of Harris. They include the Phenix City Police Department,

U.S. Marshals Service of Columbus and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with additional information on the Johnson murder should call Police Sgt. M. Dahnke at 706-225-4296 or mdahnke@columbusga.org.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts

    The jury reached a verdict early Friday afternoon in the murder trial of Gary Lee Jones Jr., charged in Robert Earl Bolden’s Nov. 5, 2014 fatal shooting on Riverland Avenue in Columbus’ Oakland Park community. Jones was found not guilty on all charges, which included malice or deliberate murder, felony murder for allegedly killing Bolden while committing the felony of armed robbery, armed robbery and using a gun to commit a crime. Michael Eddings, Jones' defense attorney, spoke with the media after the verdicts came in. These are excerpts from his comments.

Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts

Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts 4:02

Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts
Watch as verdict is read in Oakland Park murder trial 0:44

Watch as verdict is read in Oakland Park murder trial
Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun 3:54

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

View More Video