Arrest made in drive-by shooting on Ewart Avenue

Columbus police arrested a man in Alabama in connection with the Sept. 3 drive-by shooting of Takelia Johnson on Ewart Avenue, police said Friday.
Adrian Harris, 30, was taken into custody without incident. He was returned to Georgia and held in the Muscogee County Jail on one count each of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
His initial Recorder’s Court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Saturday and a court hearing is at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Johnson was fatally shot in a drive-by around 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Ewart Avenue. She was standing in front of a small city park with two people when two or three men opened fire from a moving vehicle, officials said.
Harris is the second suspect named in the shooting. Kuamane “Lil Q” Ford, 19, died Nov. 7 of a gunshot wound at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and 44th Street. The day before he was shot, police announced that he was wanted for questioning in the Johnson shooting. He was facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and robbery.
Aubrey Crittenden , a man also wanted for questions by police in the shooting, was taken into custody after he was found with a gunshot wound to the leg on Nov. 6 at Fire Station No. 6. Crittenden, 32, was treated at Midtown Medical Center and later held in the jail on a theft by conversion charge.
The Columbus Police Department recognized efforts of area law enforcement in the arrest of Harris. They include the Phenix City Police Department,
U.S. Marshals Service of Columbus and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Anyone with additional information on the Johnson murder should call Police Sgt. M. Dahnke at 706-225-4296 or mdahnke@columbusga.org.
