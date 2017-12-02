Thomas Joseph Meade
Second suspect charged in deadly shooting of Dieondre Murphy

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

December 02, 2017 01:11 PM

Columbus police have arrested a second suspect in the Oct. 24 shooting death of Dieondre Murphy in the 1200 block of 41st Street.

Thomas Joseph Meade, 25, of Columbus was taken into custody at 5:30 p.m. Friday after a patrol officer spotted him on a porch on Earline Avenue and chased him down. He was charged with one count of murder in the death of Murphy, 19, and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Murphy joins Andrew Scarborough, a 16-year-old, who is charged as an adult with one count of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in the shooting.

Police were called to 41st Street about 1:55 a.m. to investigate a shooting. At the scene, Murphy was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead about two hours later at Midtown Medical Center.

During a court hearing for Scarborough, police testified that Murphy and two other people went to a home on 41st Street on a drug deal. Scarborough, the armed teen, is alleged to have been seen running toward the back of the home.

The teen is accused of shooting the victim in a rear bedroom. Another witness said the teen fired more shots at the wounded victim on Young Avenue after leaving the house.

Police said Scarborough’s mother told detectives that the teen returned home and admitted he shot Murphy.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

