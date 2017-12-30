Columbus man dies after trooper-involved shooting on Lumpkin Court

A Columbus man is dead after he was shot by a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol Friday at the dead end of Lumpkin Court, a witness and authorities said Saturday.
Jarvis Lykes, 35, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the right shoulder at 10:37 p.m. in the emergency room at Midtown Medical Center, said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. His body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
A Columbus dispatcher received a 911 call from the trooper at 9:51 p.m. No details were available on what occurred at a road check on Cusseta Road before the trooper chase Lykes to the dead end street. The shooting remains under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The Rev. Willie Phillips of Winterfield on the Move Against Drugs said a road check was on Cusseta Road near Elizabeth Canty Apartments before the chase. “Troopers chased him this way,” he said. “He came to the neighborhood and the state trooper was still behind him.”
Phillips was in his house on Lumpkin Court when he heard speeding vehicles rush past the street. He looked out of the door and saw a trooper with flashing lights chasing the fleeing car. The vehicle missed a turn at Thornton Avenue and ended up at the dead end of the street.
“He couldn’t make the turn so he came to this dead end here,” said Phillips, who walked with a neighbor to the area. “He got out of the car and the officer got out and I heard the shooting. The guy ran off in the woods.”
The vehicles were traveling an estimated 50-60 mph on the street , he said. “I’m so thankful these children had just got off the street when it happened,” he said. “They blocked the whole neighborhood off.”
Phillips said he only heard one shot but neighbors said they possibly heard two. For years, Phillips has called on the mayor and police to help reduce crime in the area. “We have a lot of drug problems and crime going on in this community,” he said.
The GBI soon joined the troopers, Columbus Police Department, Columbus Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services and Columbus police detectives after the shooting. “They had all these intersections blocked off and it was just a sad situation,” he said.
