One dead after two women shot on Colorado Street

During the first hour of the New Year, a shooting at 2940 Colorado St. has left a 63-year-old woman dead in the first homicide of 2018 and another injured, Columbus police said Monday.
Nancy Johnson was pronounced dead at the Midtown Medical Center, Police Lt. Greg Touchberry said in a release.
A 44-year-old woman also was transported to the hospital after the 12:28 a.m. shooting. She was treated for injuries and later released.
Police were called to the Colorado Street address to check on two people shot. At the scene, they found both women suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police are looking for a man who left the scene on foot after the shooting. The man was described as black, 55-65 years old, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 160-180 pounds. He was wearing a black leather jacket, black shirt and khaki type pants.
Anyone with information on the homicide should contact Cpl. Katina Williams at 706-225-4434 or katinawilliams@columbusga.org.
