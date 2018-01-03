Man wanted in deadly New Year’s shooting arrested after standoff

More Videos 1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says Pause 2:02 Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 2:55 Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 1:45 15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says 1:26 'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:58 Three plead not guilty in deadly shooting of Kendrick High senior 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 2:55 Homicide victim's cousin says 'she was loving person from day one' 0:11 Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says A friend of the 63-year-old woman killed during a New Year’s party was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a standoff in the 200 block of Kendrick Avenue. Tommy McNeal, 65, faces a murder charge in the shooting of Nancy Johnson. He will booked into the Muscogee County Jail. A friend of the 63-year-old woman killed during a New Year’s party was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a standoff in the 200 block of Kendrick Avenue. Tommy McNeal, 65, faces a murder charge in the shooting of Nancy Johnson. He will booked into the Muscogee County Jail. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

