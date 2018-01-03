Man wanted in deadly New Year’s shooting arrested after standoff

A friend of the 63-year-old woman killed during a New Year’s party was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a standoff in the 200 block of Kendrick Avenue.
Tommy McNeal, 65, faces a murder charge in the shooting of Nancy Johnson. He will booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Columbus Police Maj. JD Hawk said authorities responded to the 2700 of Lumpkin Court around 4 p.m. Wednesday after someone notified them that McNeal was inside a home on Kendrick Avenue armed with a gun.
At the time, McNeal was wanted on outstanding warrants. A SWAT assisted police on the scene.
“A SWAT team was used, because Mr. McNeal has a history of violence and in fact has gone to prison for killing a police officer back in 1975,” Hawk said.
The negotiator convinced McNeal to come outside of the home. The suspect, who wasn’t armed, was taken to the Muscogee County Jail without further incident.
“He obeyed all commands and came out,” Hawk said. “Nobody was harmed in the situation.”
His arrest comes days after Johnson and her 44-year-old daughter were shot around 12:28 a.m. Monday during a New Year’s party at her home in the 2900 block of Colorado Street.
Johnson was pronounced dead about an hour later at Midtown Medical Center, said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. Her daughter was treated and released.
Authorities said McNeal tried to join the party and she wouldn’t allow him inside. Shots were then fired through the door, striking Johnson.
The victim’s family said Johnson’s daughter was shot after she went outside to confront the gunman. They family said McNeal has been a friend to the family for more than 25 years.
