Man sustains multiple gunshots in Wilson Apartments shooting

A man was the victim of multiple gunshots Friday during an assault at Wilson Apartments in Columbus, police said Saturday.
Columbus police found the man at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City after the shooting at 3400 Eighth Avenue. The victim was later transferred to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.
Police were called to the Phenix City hospital at 7:36 p.m. but no location or building where the shooting occurred was listed.
The investigation was turned over to detectives in the Robbery/Assault Unit .
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
