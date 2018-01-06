Crime

Man sustains multiple gunshots in Wilson Apartments shooting

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

January 06, 2018 10:51 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A man was the victim of multiple gunshots Friday during an assault at Wilson Apartments in Columbus, police said Saturday.

Columbus police found the man at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City after the shooting at 3400 Eighth Avenue. The victim was later transferred to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.

Police were called to the Phenix City hospital at 7:36 p.m. but no location or building where the shooting occurred was listed.

The investigation was turned over to detectives in the Robbery/Assault Unit .

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

    A friend of the 63-year-old woman killed during a New Year’s party was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a standoff in the 200 block of Kendrick Avenue. Tommy McNeal, 65, faces a murder charge in the shooting of Nancy Johnson. He will booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says
One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop
'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:26

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper

View More Video