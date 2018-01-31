Man involved in 7 domestic disputes with mother before deadly shooting, officials say

The man who was killed Tuesday morning after a dispute with his 55-year-old mother was allegedly involved in seven domestic disputes with her the shooting in her Lee County home, authorities said.
Officials identified her as the shooter on Tuesday, but they have not filed any charges related to the death of 23-year-old Robert Woods Jr.
Authorities said the mother contacted officials around 11:20 a.m. CST Tuesday and reported that Woods called her and threatened her. He allegedly forced his way into her home in the Kaldallen subdivision on Lee County Road 229 around noon.
Deputies were called to the Smiths Station home around 11:57 a.m. to investigate a shooting. That's when they found Woods dead in her the residence with two gunshot wounds, one to the abdomen and another to the chest.
A .38 caliber handgun was found at the scene.
"Evidence obtained through this point in the investigation indicates a domestic dispute took place that resulted in the shooting of the son by his mother," Capt. Van Jackson said in a news release. "It has been determined that law enforcement has been called to the same residence on at least six prior occasions regarding domestic disturbances dating back as far as 2011."
Officials said they are continuing their investigation into the shooting and the mother has been cooperating with them.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crimestoppers at 1-888-527-7847.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
