More Videos

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial 0:49

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial

Pause
One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea 0:42

One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:26

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper

Three plead not guilty in deadly shooting of Kendrick High senior 1:58

Three plead not guilty in deadly shooting of Kendrick High senior

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Police respond to armed robbery at BP station 0:36

Police respond to armed robbery at BP station

Tarr offers no apologies, only explanation of how he fatally shot his neighbor 5:34

Tarr offers no apologies, only explanation of how he fatally shot his neighbor

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Man involved in 7 domestic disputes with mother before deadly shooting, officials say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 31, 2018 12:19 PM

The man who was killed Tuesday morning after a dispute with his 55-year-old mother was allegedly involved in seven domestic disputes with her the shooting in her Lee County home, authorities said.

Officials identified her as the shooter on Tuesday, but they have not filed any charges related to the death of 23-year-old Robert Woods Jr.

Authorities said the mother contacted officials around 11:20 a.m. CST Tuesday and reported that Woods called her and threatened her. He allegedly forced his way into her home in the Kaldallen subdivision on Lee County Road 229 around noon.

Deputies were called to the Smiths Station home around 11:57 a.m. to investigate a shooting. That's when they found Woods dead in her the residence with two gunshot wounds, one to the abdomen and another to the chest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A .38 caliber handgun was found at the scene.

"Evidence obtained through this point in the investigation indicates a domestic dispute took place that resulted in the shooting of the son by his mother," Capt. Van Jackson said in a news release. "It has been determined that law enforcement has been called to the same residence on at least six prior occasions regarding domestic disturbances dating back as far as 2011."

Officials said they are continuing their investigation into the shooting and the mother has been cooperating with them.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crimestoppers at 1-888-527-7847.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial 0:49

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial

Pause
One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea 0:42

One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:26

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper

Three plead not guilty in deadly shooting of Kendrick High senior 1:58

Three plead not guilty in deadly shooting of Kendrick High senior

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Police respond to armed robbery at BP station 0:36

Police respond to armed robbery at BP station

Tarr offers no apologies, only explanation of how he fatally shot his neighbor 5:34

Tarr offers no apologies, only explanation of how he fatally shot his neighbor

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial

View More Video