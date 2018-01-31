Crime

January 31, 2018 6:59 PM

Police seek two murder suspects in Wickham Drive shooting of 24-year-old woman

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus police now seek two suspects in the Jan. 24 shooting death of Lashay Ford on Wickham Drive.

Dewayne Marquis Jones, 36, was identified after the 10:52 p.m. shooting at 32 Wickham Drive. Police Lt. Greg Touchberry said investigators also are looking for Carl James McClendon, 35, as a second suspect.

Murder warrants have been issued for Jones and McClendon, police said.

Police were called to check on a shooting at the home. At the scene, patrol officers discovered three people shot. All victims were transported to the emergency room of Midtown Medical Center where Ford, 24, was pronounced dead at 11:31 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene described three male suspects riding in a gray or silver car. A third suspect hasn’t been named in the shooting.

Anyone coming in contact with Jones or McClendon should use extreme caution. Police said both are considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on the shooting or the location of Jones and McClendon, please contact 911 or Cpl. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or RobertNicholas@columbusga.org

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

