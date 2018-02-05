Tommie Tyson Jr.
Tommie Tyson Jr. Auburn Police
Tommie Tyson Jr. Auburn Police

Crime

Police say robbery suspect was hiding behind store

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

February 05, 2018 07:34 PM

Police in Auburn, Ala., have arrested a young Auburn man and charged him with robbery third degree.

According to an official report, Tommie L. Tyson Jr., 21, from Auburn was arrested Saturday.

Police say that at approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a convenience store in the 800 block of East Glenn Avenue.

A 19-year-old male was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by an individual demanding money and his cell phone. The victim refused and the suspect began striking him; the victim ran inside the business and called police. Officers arrived on the scene and located Tyson Jr., hiding behind the business and took him into custody.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police say Tyson was identified as the individual responsible for the robbery.

Tyson was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  