Police say robbery suspect was hiding behind store

Police in Auburn, Ala., have arrested a young Auburn man and charged him with robbery third degree.
According to an official report, Tommie L. Tyson Jr., 21, from Auburn was arrested Saturday.
Police say that at approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a convenience store in the 800 block of East Glenn Avenue.
A 19-year-old male was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by an individual demanding money and his cell phone. The victim refused and the suspect began striking him; the victim ran inside the business and called police. Officers arrived on the scene and located Tyson Jr., hiding behind the business and took him into custody.
Never miss a local story.
Police say Tyson was identified as the individual responsible for the robbery.
Tyson was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments