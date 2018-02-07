Woman accused of striking man with SUV on Jamestown Court

A 31-year-old Columbus woman is accused of striking a man with an SUV during a dispute Wednesday on Jamestown Court, police said.
Charla Renee Fussell was charged with one count of aggravated assault and taken to the Muscogee County Jail after her 7:30 a.m. arrest. Fussell was later released from the jail on bond.
Police were called to Jamestown Court on a domestic dispute. At the scene, police said the suspect drove a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer forward and struck a man on his right side with the front of the vehicle.
Police said the SUV was placed in reverse as the man attempted to enter the vehicle . He was struck by the door on the vehicle.
Never miss a local story.
No visible injuries were found on the victim.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments