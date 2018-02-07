Charla Fussell
Charla Fussell
Charla Fussell

Crime

Woman accused of striking man with SUV on Jamestown Court

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

February 07, 2018 07:24 PM

A 31-year-old Columbus woman is accused of striking a man with an SUV during a dispute Wednesday on Jamestown Court, police said.

Charla Renee Fussell was charged with one count of aggravated assault and taken to the Muscogee County Jail after her 7:30 a.m. arrest. Fussell was later released from the jail on bond.

Police were called to Jamestown Court on a domestic dispute. At the scene, police said the suspect drove a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer forward and struck a man on his right side with the front of the vehicle.

Police said the SUV was placed in reverse as the man attempted to enter the vehicle . He was struck by the door on the vehicle.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No visible injuries were found on the victim.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

  Comments  