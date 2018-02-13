Officer used Taser to subdue shoplifting suspect at Walmart on Victory Drive

A Columbus police officer was forced to use his Taser to subdue a shoplifting suspect Monday at the Walmart on Victory Drive
Christopher Prophet, 60, was taken into custody shortly after the 9:03 p.m. encounter with the officer at 3515 Victory Drive. He was charged with shoplifting and obstruction of a law enforcement officer and taken to the Muscogee County Jail. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Officer Gregory Anderson was working off duty at the store where Prophet is accused of attempting to leave the business without paying for $113.81 worth of merchandise. After he was stopped by the officer, Prophet physically fought with the officer before he was Tased several times.
The suspect was subdued and initially taken to Midtown Medical Center for treatment of minor cuts to his face before he was booked in to the jail. Police said he sustained the cuts after falling when the Taser was deployed or during the fight with police.
The officer wasn’t injured during the fight.
