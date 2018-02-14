Former Benning soldier sentenced to prison in child pornography case

A former Fort Benning soldier who admitted to downloading nearly 50,000 files over a two-year period was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court on one count of possession of child pornography.
Christopher Bryant Delgesso, 32, was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison and 25 years of supervised released by Judge Clay D. Land. He also was ordered to pay $5,700 in restitution, court records show.
At the sentencing, Delgesso was represented by Michelle G. Sandler of Columbus. The prosecutor was Crawford Seals, an assistant U.S. attorney.
Delgesso was serving at Fort Benning when a search warrant was executed at his Midland Chase Loop home on June 24, 2016 after detectives with the Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department determined that child pornography was downloaded from an IP address associated with the residence.
He was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children charges and later pleaded not guilty during a Recorder’s Court hearing. The charges were bound over to Superior Court but were later transferred to Federal Court.
Delgesso was indicted on Feb. 15, 2017 on one count of possession of child pornography involving a minor under age 12. Six months after the indictment, Delgesso pleaded guilty to the count on Aug. 1.
During a statement to Columbus police detective, the father of two said he has been downloading pornography since he was 14 or 15 years old. The soldier couldn’t tell police how many files contained child pornography but admitted to downloading nearly 50,000 files over a two-year period, the time he lived at the Midland home.
