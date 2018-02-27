More Videos

Crime

Hiding in Alabama? Marshals looking for man convicted on 15 counts of child molestation in 1992

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

February 27, 2018 10:21 AM

Law enforcement has been searching for a convicted child molester since 1992 and is now asking the public’s help in finding him.

According to U.S. Marshals, Daniel George Brewster possibly lived in Mobile, Ala., during his time on the run and may still reside there or in other areas of the state.

A news release from the U.S. Marshals Service says Brewster failed to appear for a court appearance in Arizona and an arrest warrant was issued by the Pima County Superior Court on Nov. 25, 1992.

He was convicted of 15 counts of child molestation.

Brewster ran a day care in Tucson, Ariz. in the early 90s and was convicted of molesting several toddler aged children under his care.

Brewster was featured on America’s Most Wanted in the 90s.

The fugitive is approximately 6 feet tall. He had blue eyes and light brown hair when last seen. He has a mole along his front collar bone line.

Brewster is fluent in Spanish, worked as a teacher and mechanic in the past and also obtained his real estate license.

He is described as being “very good with children” and a “people person.”

The U.S. Marshals Service requests any information pertaining to Brewster and his past or present whereabouts.

Anyone who knew Brewster prior to his becoming a fugitive is asked to contact U.S. Marshals.

He has ties to Flagstaff, Ariz., and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-336-0102.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

