Crime

She refused to date him. Then he posted revenge porn of her on Facebook, police say.

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

February 27, 2018 12:58 PM

A man was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly posting revenge porn on Facebook of a woman who refused to date him, according to Columbus police.

Anthony Wiltshire, 36, was charged with one count of distributing sexually explicit content. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court.

A Columbus police officer was on Buena Vista Road on April 28, 2016, when a woman flagged her down. The woman reported that a man she refused to date threatened in March to post a video on Facebook of them having sex.

She told the officer that she didn't even know that he had filmed them having sex.

She said he posted the video on Facebook on April 27, 2016, and left it online for an hour before removing it. She said Wiltshire then called her and threatened to post it again if she didn't give him $100, according to a police report.

The officer said in her report that the woman was still speaking with her about the incident when Wiltshire called the woman multiple times and demanded the money again.

He allegedly posted the video later that night. Officers reviewed it and issued an arrest warrant for Wiltshire.

Authorities said Wiltshire called her the following day and told her that he had removed the video. He allegedly threatened to post it again, but it was not stated in the police report whether he did.

He was located Tuesday and taken into custody.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92



