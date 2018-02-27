Shaw student arrested for an off campus criminal solicitation of violent act charge

A Shaw High School student was arrested Tuesday for criminal solicitation of a violent act, the Muscogee County School District said in a release.
Police made the arrest came after school administrators and security received a report from a social media post from a student attending the 7579 Raider Way campus. An investigation revealed the post was published off campus and included solicitation to harm another student at the high school.
The post immediately prompted notification of school security and an investigation by police. The student was charged with criminal solicitation.
“Our primary concern is the safety of our students and personnel,” Mercedes Parham, director of communication for the school district. “Threats, in any form, made on or off campus will be considered with gravity.”
Never miss a local story.
The Student Code of Conduct states the school district may take action based on an off-campus actions by students.
The school district will continue to work with police to determine the best course of action to ensure safety of students and personnel.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments