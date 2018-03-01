Crime

Dispute leaves man, woman jailed on assault charges

By Ben Wright

March 01, 2018 09:11 PM

A Columbus man and woman were charged Thursday after a dispute on Sixth Avenue, police said.

Curtis Benard Ledbetter, 23, was charged with simple battery while Demeiashia Baldwin, 19, faces one count of aggravated assault in the dispute at 4022 Sixth Ave. Both are held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Police were called to the apartment building at 9 a.m. to check on a domestic dispute. Ledbetter is accused of punching Baldwin in the face with a fist. Baldwin, who is eight months pregnant, allegedly bit Ledbetter on the side of his stomach and stabbed him in the back of the left shoulder with a steak knife.

Both lived at the apartment.

