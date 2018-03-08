More Videos

Crime

Fifth grader brought loaded gun to Columbus elementary school, officials say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

March 08, 2018 11:12 AM

A fifth grade student was allegedly found with a loaded gun Thursday morning at Reese Road Leadership Academy, according to the Muscogee County School District.

He was charged with possession of a weapon in the school safety zone and possession of a pistol by someone under the age of 18. He was suspended from school and will face further disciplinary action pending a tribunal hearing.

No one was injured during the incident, said Mercedes Parham, the school district's communication director.

Parham said a student told school administrators around 7:30 a.m. Thursday that there was another student with a weapon. They conducted a follow-up investigation and notified law enforcement immediately, according to a news release from Parham.

"During the investigation, school administrators discovered a loaded gun in a fifth grade male student's book bag," she said. "Upon discovery of the weapon, the item was confiscated by law enforcement without incident."

The school then contacted the student's legal guardians and informed them about the incident, according to the release.

"The district takes reports of this matter seriously and cooperates with law enforcement to ensure protocol involving the safety and privacy of district students and personnel is a top priority," Parham said. "Rule 3 of the Student Code of Conduct does not permit any student to carry weapons or dangerous items while on campus. Students who violate this rule will face immediate disciplinary action, which could include expulsion, upon offense."

The communication director said their primary concern is to secure and maintain a safe environment for all of our students and employees.

"We encourage parents, students, and personnel to remain vigilant in reporting incidences of this nature to administrators and law enforcement as we continue to carefully monitor each potential threat to our schools," Parham said. "We will continue to work in cooperation with our local law enforcement to determine the best course of action to ensure the safety of all students and personnel is maintained at the highest standard."

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

