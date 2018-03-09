Hamilton man arrested at Fort Benning on child molestation charge

A Hamilton, Ga., man is accused of child molestation after his Friday arrest at Fort Benning.
Richard Alan Weinzetl, 54, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants on the post. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department started an investigation on Jan. 18 after receiving a call from a GBI agent in connection with a possible molestation. The incident is alleged to have occurred at a Bear Lane residence in Columbus sometime between 3-6 p.m. Jan. 17.
The victim in the case is a minor, police said.
