Condemned ‘Stocking Strangler’ Carlton Gary declined last meal request before execution

Condemned “Stocking Strangler” Carlton Michael Gary has declined a request for his last meal but will be offered a grilled hamburger on Thursday at the Georgia’s Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, the Georgia Department of Corrections said Tuesday.
Gary, 67, is scheduled for execution by lethal injection at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1977 deaths of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff in the Wynnton area of Columbus.
The meal also will include a hot dog, white beans, coleslaw and grape beverage.
Media witnesses for the execution are Timothy Otto Chitwood, The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, Kate Brumback, Associated Press - Atlanta Bureau, Rhonda Cook, Atlanta Journal Constitution, Robbie Watson, WLTZ-First News and Jessica Noll- Korczyk, WXIA-TV.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, there have been 69 men and one woman executed in Georgia. If executed, he will be the 48th inmate put to death by lethal injection. Fifty-four men are presently under death sentence in Georgia.
Gary is filing a series of last-minute appeals to stop his execution. A clemency hearing is Wednesday before the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles, which has the authority to commute his death sentence to life without parole, or stay his execution for 90 days.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
