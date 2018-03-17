Teen dies after SUV overturns on U.S. 431 south of Phenix City

A Lawrenceville, Ga., teen died Saturday after the SUV he was riding in left the road and overturned on U.S. 431, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Charles Boykins, 19, was pronounced dead at the former Midtown Medical Center, now Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus, shortly after the 8:56 a.m. crash about nine miles south of Phenix City. The driver of the vehicle also was treated at the hospital.
Alabama State Troopers said he was not using a seat belt when the 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer left the roadway and overturned. He was ejected from the SUV.
The crash remains under investigation by troopers.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
