Inmate death could be homicide

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

March 18, 2018 11:04 AM

The death of an inmate at Valdosta State Prison in Valdosta, Ga. is being investigated.

According to a report from the office of Gregory Dozier, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections, prisoner Benjamin Snyder may have died as the result of injuries sustained duing an altercation with another prisoner. It is being investigated as a homicide.

Snyder was pronounced dead by the Lowndes County coroner at 10:04 a.m. Friday.

Snyder was sentenced in 2013 in Ricmond County for making terroristic threats.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

