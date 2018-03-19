Police investigating deaths of 2 people
Crime

Coroner identifies man, woman in possible murder-suicide

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

March 19, 2018 05:37 PM

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the two people who died in what police are investigating as a possible murder suicide.

Bryan said the bodies found Sunday at the Greystone Falls Apartments on Williams Court are those of 29-year-old Casey Leigh Clark and 56-year-old Denis McGibney.

Bryan did not say how they died.

The bodies will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

Bryan pronounced Clark dead at 2:32 p.m. Sunday and McGibney at 2:33 p.m.

No other details were given.

Anyone with information should contact Columbus police.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

