Coroner identifies suspect shot and killed by police on 35th Street at River Road

A suspect wanted in two Columbus homicides was shot and killed by officers Wednesday on 35th Street at River Road after police attempted to take him into custody, Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren said.

Damion Collier, 24, of Columbus was pronounced dead of multiple gunshots at Piedmont Columbus Regional's Midtown Campus at 5:23 p.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. His body will be transported Thursday to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

The suspect’s girlfriend, who was driving the car, was wounded in the gunfire, but a report on her condition wasn’t available.

The investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Office of Professional Standards will conduct a separate investigation.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Boren said undercover police detectives arrived in the Wilson Homes housing complex about 4 p.m. to check on a murder suspect in two deadly shootings. The detectives followed the vehicle after it left the apartments and attempted to take the suspect into custody after the car stopped for traffic at 35th Street at River Road.

Police vehicles pulled up on either side of the car. At some point the suspect reached for a gun that was still in the car when two officers fired their weapons striking the suspect. The car was stopped on the street in front of the Star Food Mart .

The woman driving the car was injured during the shooting, but Boren said he hadn’t received a report on the woman.

Boren said the man was wanted in an Easter shooting at a nightclub on Andrews Road and in an undisclosed shooting involving a second homicide. Alec Spencer, 24, was shot to death Easter morning at 480 Andrews Road. He was one of three victims shot at the unlicensed club during the gunfire.

The chief didn’t identify the victim in the second shooting.

Boren could not state when the area from 35th Street to Veterans Parkway would be reopened for traffic. A barricade was placed at Veterans and River Road to divert traffic from the scene.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, including the GBI and other commanding officers from the Columbus Police Department.