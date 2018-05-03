Woman escaped gunshots in 35th Street police shooting but had minor injuries, GBI says

A suspect wanted in two Columbus homicides was shot by an officer near River Road after police attempted to take him into custody, Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren said. Boren said the man was a murder suspect in two shootings and officers with the fugitive squad had him under surveillance. On Wednesday shortly before 4 p.m., officers followed the suspect’s vehicle from Wilson Homes on 35th Street when the vehicle stopped just past the railroad tracks to wait for traffic, Boren said. Officers attempted to take him into custody when the suspect reached for a gun. Two officers fired on the suspect, striking him