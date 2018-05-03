Woman escaped gunshots in 35th Street police shooting but had minor injuries, GBI says

The woman who was driving a black Ford Fiesta when murder suspect Damion “Dae-Dae” Collier was shot by Columbus police officers Wednesday didn’t sustain a gunshot at 35th Street and River Road, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday.
In its first statement on the shooting, the GBI said the 28-year-old woman was treated for minor, unspecified injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus after the incident.
No officers were injured during the shooting. Neither police nor the GBI has released names of the officers involved in the incident.
Collier, the 24-year-old man accused in two homicides, died of multiple gunshot wounds after he allegedly pulled out a handgun and two officers fired 9 mm pistols at the gunman. Collier was pronounced dead at 5:23 p.m. at the hospital, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
A timeline of the shooting indicates the Columbus Police Department’s Fugitive Unit had Collier under surveillance about 4:28 p.m. at the Wilson Homes public housing complex at 3400 Eighth Ave. At 4:50 p.m., officers observed Collier getting into the Fiesta driven by the woman.
As she drove out of the apartment complex, police in undercover cars and a marked unit surrounded the Fiesta stopping for traffic at 35th Street and River Road. An officer had approached the compact car on the driver and passenger sides when Collier allegedly pulled a handgun. Both officers fired, striking Collier.
Bryan said a preliminary autopsy was completed in Decatur, showing Collier died of multiple gunshots from other individuals. Although the death remains under investigation, the coroner said it’s recorded as the 14th homicide in Columbus this year.
Police Chief Ricky Boren said Collier was wanted in an Easter shooting at a nightclub on Andrews Road and in an undisclosed shooting involving a second homicide. Alec Spencer, 24, was shot to death Easter morning at 480 Andrews Road. He was one of three victims shot at the Night Life, an unlicensed club during the gunfire.
Collier was identified as the shooter for his involvement in the club incident. Police had outstanding warrants on Collier for aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime when he was observed at Wilson Homes.
An independent investigation by the GBI will continue. The case will be turned over to the Muscogee County District Attorney’s Office for review once it is completed. An investigation usually takes 60 to 90 days.
Ben Wright
