Former Fort Benning soldier purchased gun same day as murder-suicide

The gun that a former U.S. Army soldier used to kill his wife then himself on Monday was purchased on the same day as the shooting, according to Columbus police.
Lora Gilbert, 26, and her husband, Jeffrey Gilbert, 25, were found dead Tuesday morning of gunshot wounds in the backyard of a Lyn Drive home where she lived. The two had been going through a divorce and had a scheduled court hearing Tuesday in Muscogee County Superior Court.
Jeffrey Gilbert shot Lora Gilbert three times, once in the back and twice in the head, before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.
Lora Gilbert was living in the Lyn Drive home and Jeffrey Gilbert was living in Altus, Ark., with the couple’s two children, authorities said. Jeffrey Gilbert drove to Columbus on Monday for the next day’s court hearing, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. The murder-suicide most likely happened Monday evening, said Columbus police Maj. J.D. Hawk.
Jeffrey Gilbert purchased the gun at a Columbus location on Monday, Hawk said.
“We know he purchased the gun here on Monday,” he said.
He would not name the store where Jeffrey Gilbert bought the gun, but Hawk said the weapon was sold legally. The coroner identified the gun used to kill Lora Gilbert and in the suicide as a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol.
Jeffrey Gilbert served in the Army from November 2011 until he was discharged in June 2016, according to information obtained from the Army. He was on 100 percent medical disability, having suffered brain and leg injuries, the coroner said. Jeffrey Gilbert suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and was taking medication for that, Bryan said. The information released by the Army on request does not indicate Jeffrey Gilbert’s medical issues.
While in the Army, Jeffrey Gilbert was a health-care specialist, according to Army records. His last three assignments were at Fort Benning. He was assigned to 1st Squadron, 16th Cavalry Regiment; the 316th Cavalry Brigade; and the Warrior Transition unit. He had one deployment to Afghanistan from June 2013 to September 2013.
Jeffrey Gilbert’s military recognition includes: Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and NATO Medal.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
