Alabama man steals motorcycle from Columbus store, police say. He forgot the helmet.

Brian Jamal Rogers, 25, appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Wednesday morning sitting in a wheelchair with a leg elevated, his face scarred from what police said was a failed attempt to steal a motorcycle from Extreme Powersports.
Rogers is facing two theft of a motor vehicle charges and a burglary charge from a break-in of the Columbus store in the early morning hours of May 6.
Rogers and another man police have identified as Tracy Cobb broke a window at Extreme Motorsports at 2990 North Lake Parkway and entered the business, Columbus police Detective Michael O’Keefe told the court.
They went to the rear of the building, where there was a security keypad, O’Keefe said.
“It was obvious they were familiar with the location,” O’Keefe said.
Cobb, who has warrants for his arrest but is not in custody, has been identified as a former employee of the business, O’Keefe said.
Surveillance video showed the two men then began to look at the motorcycles in the showroom, the detective said.
“They ended up taking two motorcycles that had keys in them, a Suzuki GSXR600 and a Suzuki GSXR1300,” O’Keefe said.
Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the two men riding away. Rogers was on the GSXR600, a bike valued at $7,000, O’Keefe said. The two bikes are capable of speeds well in excess of 100 miles per hour.
Shortly after the break-in and theft, Rogers was spotted by Phenix City police near Dillingham Street riding a motorcycle without a helmet. A police chase ensued and Rogers crashed the motorcycle, totaling it. He suffered significant injuries and was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, where he remained until Monday.
Rogers was arrested upon release from the hospital, O’Keefe said.
Rogers declined a police interview, but told O’Keefe and another detective that he stole the motorcycle and planned to sell it, O’Keefe said.
Police have not recovered the Suzuki GSXR1300, valued at $11,000, O’Keefe said.
Rogers, who also faces charges in Phenix City, was ordered held on $24,000 bond by Judge Julius Hunter. The case was bound to Muscogee County Superior Court.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments