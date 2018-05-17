Teen wanted on kidnapping charge arrested after firing gun on Floyd Road, police say

A Columbus teenager facing kidnapping and false imprisonment charges had his Recorder’s Court hearing delayed Thursday morning as he hires an attorney.
Markel Ervin, 17, held his former girlfriend against her will for almost 48 hours last month, Columbus police say. Ervin appeared briefly in court before the hearing was delayed until next week.
Ervin was in the process of hiring Columbus defense attorney Stacey Jackson, who confirmed he was talking with Ervin’s family and expected to be representing him before the end of the day.
Detective Joseph Jackson, speaking after court, outlined some of the case against Ervin.
“He kept her from leaving and moved her from place to place on foot with different family members,” Jackson said.
The girl had suffered injuries, including scratches and a black eye, and Ervin was trying to conceal it, Jackson said.
On April 26 at 5 a.m., the girl’s mother reported her missing, Jackson said. She had dinner with Ervin the night before, according to the detective.
Kidnapping and false imprisonment charges were filed against Ervin and an arrest warrant was issued. He was not taken into custody until this week when he was arrested on Floyd Road on firearm charges.
Ervin and another man were randomly firing a weapon on Floyd Road, Jackson said. It was then discovered that he had an outstanding warrant on the kidnapping charge.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
