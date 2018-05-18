Man pulls gun on girlfriend after he’s caught in her bed with a woman, police said

A man who was found in bed with another woman late Thursday is accused of pulling a loaded gun on his Columbus girlfriend after she and friends returned to her 1700 Fountain Court apartment.
Denver Burns, 24, of Phenix City was charged with one count of reckless conduct and criminal trespass in the 11 p.m. dispute. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail where a Recorder’s Court hearing is set for Tuesday.
The woman told police that she and two friends arrived at her apartment and discovered her boyfriend in bed with another woman. An argument ensued before she ordered both to leave her home.
Enraged from the woman’s demands, Burns punched a hole in the apartment wall and pointed a 9 mm pistol at her. The gun was pointed toward the ceiling before he approached her waving the gun in her direction, police said.
The woman’s friends felt they were in danger with Burns waiving the loaded gun in the woman’s direction. Police said the charges stemmed from the damage to the apartment wall and waiving the pistol.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
