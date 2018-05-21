Handcuffed Columbus woman runs from officers during arrest at local Walmart, police say

A Columbus woman who ran from police at the Victory Drive Walmart saw her felony escape charge reduced to a misdemeanor Monday morning in Recorder’s Court.
Kiala Bradley, 30, was arrested Saturday about 7 p.m. and charged with shoplifting items worth about $100, said Columbus police officer Dillion Talley, who was working a part-time security job at the store.
Officers took Bradley into custody and handcuffed her. Before she could be put in a patrol car, she ran.
Bradley went across Victory Drive and was recaptured on one of the side streets.
Bradley was charged with multiple theft charges and felony escape, according to court records.
When she appeared in front of Judge Julius Hunter, Assistant District Attorney Matt Brown asked the judge to reduce the escape charge from a felony to misdemeanor because of the value of the stolen items did not reach the threshold for felony theft charges.
A felony escape charge carries a punishment of one to five years in prison, if convicted. A misdemeanor escape carries a lesser punishment, if convicted.
Hunter set Bradley’s bonds at $1,500 and ordered her to stay away from all the area Walmart stores.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
