Victims outraged at hearing for Columbus attorney accused of stealing millions

Police called a former Columbus attorney’s allegedly stealing more than $1.2 million from clients “the tip of the iceberg” Wednesday as the frail suspect came to court in a wheelchair for his initial hearing.
George William “Bill” Snipes, 64, so far faces 18 counts of theft by taking. His Atlanta attorney Jerry Froelich tried to get his client’s $1.3 million bond reduced, but Judge Julius Hunter refused.
Columbus police expect additional charges, said Lt. Steve Cox. Investigators would like any potential victims who have not come forward to call detectives at 706 653-3400, Cox said.
Emotions ran high as victims shouted at Snipes and his attorney during and after the hearing.
As the hearing ended, emotional outbursts erupted from the back of the crowded courtroom.
“You stole all my mama’s money,” a woman declared.
As deputies escorted her from the courtroom, she shouted, “You can do whatever you want to me!”
Several victims or their relatives attended the hearing. Some yelled at Snipes’ attorney outside as he walked to his vehicle.
Lisa Cliatt and Jesse Williams of Fort Mitchell, Ala., were two of the first victims to come forward with claims Snipes stole their insurance settlement funds after they were injured in an August 2016 traffic accident on Alabama 165. They said they hired Snipes on the recommendation of a friend.
Snipes settled Cliatt’s case for $28,000, and Williams’ case for $20,000, but kept the money, according to Georgia Supreme Court records. After Wednesday’s hearing, Cliatt and Williams had no sympathy for Snipes.
Asked about the experience, Cliatt was quick to respond: “Hell. Straight hell.”
The hearing was short, as the only issue was whether to alter Snipes’ bond, which a magistrate already had set.
Froelich argued Snipes’ bond was excessive, but Detective Crystal Hatcher told Hunter she believed Snipes was a flight risk. Police have had arrest warrants on Snipes since mid-April, but he just surrendered at the Muscogee County Jail on Sunday, she said.
Otherwise Snipes waived his preliminary hearing, so Hunter heard no testimony on the evidence.
“I didn’t expect much here,” Froelich said afterward. “That is why I waived the preliminary hearing. I didn’t want to put people on the stand. We will take it to Superior Court.”
Former clients claim Snipes settled cases involving automobile accidents without informing them and forged their signatures on settlement documents. When an insurance company sent a settlement check to Snipes, he kept the money and did not tell the client, they said.
“I have nine victims with 18 counts represented today and that is just the tip of the iceberg,” Hatcher said.
Snipes’ current charges involve more than $1.2 million, Hatcher told the court. No victims have recovered their money, Hatcher said.
“I do believe he is a flight risk and there are several victims in the courtroom today who would stand behind me on that,” Hatcher said. “Prior to this investigation, he was unavailable in his office to take phone calls or when people would go visit. Once the investigation began in January, Mr. Snipes left the area.”
Froelich emailed police several times in March to say that his client would meet with them, but that he would not submit to questioning, Hatcher said.
Snipes has numerous health problems, including diabetes, according to Froelich.
“As a result of that, he walks with a cane,” Froelich said. “They won’t allow him to have the cane in jail so he has to get around by wheelchair.”
Snipes’ law license was suspended by the state Supreme Court in March at the request of the State Bar. Froelich told the court Snipes will not contest losing his license.
Snipes has been a solo practitioner since January 2012, with an office at 1300 Wynnton Road, Suite 101. Previously, he worked with brothers David and Robert Snipes until the partnership was dissolved in early 2012.
