Man, 30, dies after hail of gunfire in parking lot at MLK Grocery

A hail of gunfire has left a Columbus man dead in a parking lot shooting at MLK Grocery, police said.
Rufus J. Mabry Jr. , 30, was pronounced dead of multiple gunshots at 2:53 a.m. Saturday in the emergency room of Piedmont Columbus Regional Campus, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. Mabry’s body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur on Sunday for an autopsy.
In a release, Police Sgt. Michael Dahnke said police were called at 2:22 a.m. to the grocery at 1196 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Police found Mabry suffering from gunshot wounds.
A Columbus man, who didn’t want his name used, said he was prevented from leaving a nightclub near the grocery after the bullets started flying in the parking lot. He was allowed to pick up his car just before 9 a.m. Saturday.
A pool of blood was found near a car in the parking lot. That is the area where the shooting victim fell during the gunfire.
Bryan said Mabry is the 17th homicide recorded by the coroner’s office in Columbus.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Detective Donna Baker 706-225-4047 or e-mail her at dbaker@columbusga.org. All calls will remain anonymous.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments